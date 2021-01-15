The Fed Let the World Know it is Not Exiting its Easy Money Policy

#Fed #money

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

Thursday, Fed Chairman Powell said “now is not the time” to be discussing an exit from ultra-easy monetary policy and promised to give plenty of notice before it begins to debate scaling back its huge bond-buying campaign.

“We know we need to be very careful in communicating about asset purchases,” he said. “Now is not the time to be talking about exit. I think that is another lesson of the global financial crisis, is be careful not to exit too early.”

The FOMC last month pledged to continue to make $120-B in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities until there is “substantial further progress” toward employment and inflation goals.

Wednesday, Fed Governor Brainard said the current program will be appropriate for “quite some time“.

Chairman Powell said guidance is not based on any calendar date when the Fed would think about trimming back asset purchases.

“We will let the world know,” he said. “We’ will communicate very clearly to the public and we’ll do so, by the way, well in advance of active consideration of beginning a gradual taper of asset purchases.“

He reinforced that message Thursday, saying the time to raise rates was “no time soon.”

Thursday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -68.95 to 30991.46, NAS Comp -16.31 to 13112.65, S&P 500 -14.30 at 3795.54

The small caps continued their Bull start to the New Year as the Russell 2000 spiked 2.1% on the day.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.04-B/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical analysis for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish in here.

Russell 2000 +9.1% YTD

NAS Comp +1.7% YTD

DJIA +1.3% YTD

S&P 500 +1.1% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the December PPI, Core PPI, December Retail Sales, Retail Sales ex-auto, November Business Inventories, and January Empire State Manufacturing, followed by December Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey for January Friday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!