Teladoc Health Breakout Possible

#Teladoc Health has formed a key level of resistance around the $235 (red) mark. The stock has tested that level multiple times since its August peak, and it is currently sitting right under that level again. A solid close above $235 should lead to higher prices for Teladoc Health.

A long trade could be entered on a breakthrough of the $235 resistance level, with the expectation for a breakout.

Teladoc Health closed down -6.250 at 225.540. Volume was 12% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 39% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Teladoc Health is currently 14.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into Teladoc Health (mildly bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Teladoc Health and have had this outlook for the last 27 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.