Roche Holding Target Price $50

Roche Holding said that the European Commission has approved its influenza treatment Xofluza.

The company said Xoflusa was also approved as a post-exposure prophylaxis, meaning as a preventative treatment for individuals who have come in contact with someone infected with an influenza virus.

The Commission’s approval–which comes in the wake of a November positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use–is based on the results of phase 3 Capstone-1, Capstone-2 and Blockstone studies, Roche said.

