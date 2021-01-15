Roche Holding Target Price $50

Roche Holding said that the European Commission has approved its influenza treatment Xofluza.

The company said Xoflusa was also approved as a post-exposure prophylaxis, meaning as a preventative treatment for individuals who have come in contact with someone infected with an influenza virus.

The Commission’s approval–which comes in the wake of a November positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use–is based on the results of phase 3 Capstone-1, Capstone-2 and Blockstone studies, Roche said.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Roche Holding is currently 1.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of Roche Holding at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Roche Holding and have had this outlook for the last 9 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.