Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$ADBE $BJ $CVX $PPG

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 15 January, as follows:

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was resumed in coverage at Stifel with a Buy rating and a 550 target. The consensus price objective is at 565.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ): this wholesale retailer successfully expanded its market share last year, giving Top-tier competitors a run for their money. Shares closed Thursday at 40.31below the consensus price target at 51.37.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities. The analysts also lifted the price target on the integrated energy giant to 105. The consensus target is 103.14,

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 165 target at Berenberg. That compares with a 153.38 consensus target.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!