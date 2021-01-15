Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#world#stock #markets#Australia #China#Japan
China shares fell Friday as consumer and liquor stocks retreated on worries over lofty valuations.
The CSI300 index fell 1% to 5,418.13 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,546.96.
On the week, CSI300 lost 1.4% and SSEC dipped 0.6%.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average finished lower Friday after rising for 5 straight sessions to hit a 30 yr high
The Nikkei eased 0.25% to 28,626.08 by 0154 GMT, and the broader Topix fell 0.50% to 1,863.94. The Nikkei was up 1.7% on the wk, on track for a 3rd straight weekly gainer.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 15 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|1:35am EST
|162.21
|-1.44
|-0.88%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|1:34am EST
|348.35
|+1.16
|+0.33%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|1:34am EST
|1,682.65
|-12.11
|-0.71%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,519.18
|-179.08
|-0.62%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|1:51am EST
|28,501.17
|+4.31
|+0.02%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:00am EST
|6,986.80
|+4.10
|+0.06%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:32am EST
|3,085.90
|-64.03
|-2.03%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12:29am EST
|1,519.91
|-16.07
|-1.05%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2:06am EST
|6,367.60
|-60.71
|-0.94%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|14 Jan 2021
|7,238.46
|-34.69
|-0.48%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|1:50am EST
|3,566.22
|+0.31
|+0.01%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|1:51am EST
|49,232.88
|-351.28
|-0.71%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|14 Jan 2021
|1,631.12
|-4.59
|-0.28%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|13 Jan 2021
|363.68
|+6.62
|+1.85%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
