Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares fell Friday as consumer and liquor stocks retreated on worries over lofty valuations.

The CSI300 index fell 1% to 5,418.13 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,546.96.

On the week, CSI300 lost 1.4% and SSEC dipped 0.6%.

 Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average finished lower Friday after rising for 5 straight sessions to hit a 30 yr high

The Nikkei eased 0.25% to 28,626.08 by 0154 GMT, and the broader Topix fell 0.50% to 1,863.94. The Nikkei was up 1.7% on the wk, on track for a 3rd straight weekly gainer.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index1:35am EST162.21-1.44-0.88%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index1:34am EST348.35+1.16+0.33%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index1:34am EST1,682.65-12.11-0.71%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,519.18-179.08-0.62%
.HSIHang Seng Index1:51am EST28,501.17+4.31+0.02%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:00am EST6,986.80+4.10+0.06%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:32am EST3,085.90-64.03-2.03%
.SETISET Composite Index12:29am EST1,519.91-16.07-1.05%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:06am EST6,367.60-60.71-0.94%
.PSIPSE Composite Index14 Jan 20217,238.46-34.69-0.48%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index1:50am EST3,566.22+0.31+0.01%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex1:51am EST49,232.88-351.28-0.71%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI14 Jan 20211,631.12-4.59-0.28%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index13 Jan 2021363.68+6.62+1.85%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

