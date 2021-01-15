Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#world#stock #markets#Australia #China#Japan

China shares fell Friday as consumer and liquor stocks retreated on worries over lofty valuations.

The CSI300 index fell 1% to 5,418.13 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,546.96.

On the week, CSI300 lost 1.4% and SSEC dipped 0.6%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average finished lower Friday after rising for 5 straight sessions to hit a 30 yr high

The Nikkei eased 0.25% to 28,626.08 by 0154 GMT, and the broader Topix fell 0.50% to 1,863.94. The Nikkei was up 1.7% on the wk, on track for a 3rd straight weekly gainer.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 1:35am EST 162.21 -1.44 -0.88% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 1:34am EST 348.35 +1.16 +0.33% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 1:34am EST 1,682.65 -12.11 -0.71% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,519.18 -179.08 -0.62% .HSI Hang Seng Index 1:51am EST 28,501.17 +4.31 +0.02% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:00am EST 6,986.80 +4.10 +0.06% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:32am EST 3,085.90 -64.03 -2.03% .SETI SET Composite Index 12:29am EST 1,519.91 -16.07 -1.05% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:06am EST 6,367.60 -60.71 -0.94% .PSI PSE Composite Index 14 Jan 2021 7,238.46 -34.69 -0.48% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 1:50am EST 3,566.22 +0.31 +0.01% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 1:51am EST 49,232.88 -351.28 -0.71% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 14 Jan 2021 1,631.12 -4.59 -0.28% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 13 Jan 2021 363.68 +6.62 +1.85%

