“Being overweight is not a healthy way of life“– Paul Ebeling

A recent study found that exercise does not boost health if you stay obese.

Overweight or obese people had significant increases in their likelihood to have high cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes.

But, the experts said that exercise was beneficial to everyone in reducing the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in each weight category.

The more physical activity rose in any of the weight categories, the risk of having high blood pressure and diabetes fell accordingly.

But Edward Jackowski, PhD, says that getting physically fit is more than just being active.

“To be truly fit, people have to address the 5 principles of medical fitness.”

They are: flexibility, cardiovascular training, muscle endurance, muscle strength, and body fat ratio.

“It is not enough to say you are physically active. If you play golf three times a week, or do only yoga, then your fitness program may be incomplete. You must incorporate all five aspects of training to get healthy and strong,” he says.

Dr. Jackowski says most people concentrate on the forms of exercise they are good at.

“I call it the Burger King fitness program,” he says. “You only do it your way.”

That is 1 of the Key reasons the obesity epidemic has been skyrocketing for the past 30 yrs. People are doing only what they like to do, not what they need to do to get and stay healthy.

According to the data obesity affects 30% of the US population. It not only increases 1’s risk of heart disease and diabetes, it also affect the immune system.

According to reports the immune cells of an overweight 30 anni person resemble those of an 80-year-old.

These are only some reasons why we should tackle the obesity epidemic to protect our own health and that of our loved ones.

People must change change their mindset and prioritize good health. As a nation, many Americans have become lazy and accept being overweight as a way of life.

Somehow people have forgotten the value of how important it is to look and feel their best both personally and professionally so they do not pay a lot of attention to the proper exercise and eating of Real Food every day. They choose what they like to eat and do, and not what they need to do in order to be healthy.

In order to make positive changes people must change their strategy and then take moderate steps along that path.

Want more motivation? Engage a trainer to ensure constancy.

In his book “Escape Your Shape” Dr. Jackowski says, “Shoot for at least 4-days of cardiovascular training such as brisk walking, running, swimming, or biking. Then add resistance and weight training 3-days a wk and make sure you stretch to improve flexibility. Reduce body fat by eliminating sugary, processed foods and eating whole foods, including primarily vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds.”

“Choose an eating and fitness regimen that you can maintain today, next month, next year and years from now,” Dr. Jackowski says.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively