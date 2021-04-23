Mr. Biden Continues to ‘Blow Smoke’ At Americans

#tax #economy

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

“Mr. Biden’s tax news was not “new”, he campaigned on increasing taxes on the wealthy, remember?“–Paul Ebeling

The economic new continues to be good, Americans will not let Mr. Biden destroy the world’s #1 economy.

Q-1 earnings exceed the high expectations, weekly jobless claims declined to post-VirusCasedemic lows.

Notably, Mr. Biden will give his 1st address to Congress as president next Wednesday, and since Congress will not be in session, few will attend, Wild!

Punchbowl News reported this wk that a considerable number of lawmakers, asked if they wanted to attend, said No or offered no answer at all.

It is obvious people at many levels including Congress have tuned out Mr. Biden altogether.

Thursday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -321.41 to 33815.90, NAS Comp -131.81 to 13818.43, S&P 500 -38.44 to 4134.98. The Russell 2000 declined just 0.3%.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 866-M/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is still Very Bullish in here.

The DIA chart suggests a move beyond 343.14 in the near term. The SPY chart suggests a move beyond 418.60, and the QQQ chart suggest a move beyond 337.76.

Russell 2000 +13.1% YTD

DJIA +10.5% YTD

S&P 500 +10.1% YTD

NAS Comp +7.2% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive New Home Sales for March and the preliminary IHS Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs for April Friday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!