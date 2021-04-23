Democrats, “Full on Socialists”, are Trying to Take Over America

#Democrats #Biden #socialists

“Mr. Biden is readying another massive spending proposal that would cover child care, universal pre-K and community college tuition within its $2.3-T ‘infrastructure’ package, as for real infrastructure, that allocation is not clear.”— Paul Ebeling

The “full-on socialists’‘ in the Democratic Party are ”trying to seize the means of production in our country, and their Green New Deal is being used to try and push through with their fake infrastructure plan, this is dishonest.

The big problem is that none of the notions the Democrats have would fix the climate problem in America or the world. country. Plus, the fact is that the US does not have a problem because free societies are clean societies.

I believe the Republicans and conservatives have the right idea of how to have a green planet.

And I and no 1 I know is a tree-hugger, but we all believe in conservation. That means more efficient solar, and more nuclear energy. It also means putting more private money into research and development and not more government money into social welfare and pork.

Socialists believes that the intolerable cannot be tolerated, if you believe that, you may be a socialist.

Remember, that socialism is about government control of the means of production. That is clearly wrong: historically, many socialists considered themselves outright anarchists, who wanted to get rid of government altogether.

A better definition as defined by economist Shayne Heffernan, PhD, co-funder of HeffCap is this: “As far as the economic dimension; is the concept of “worker control.” What socialists have disliked is the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a small number of people. What they have demanded is that ordinary working people get their fair share of the wealth. Some socialists have believed strongly in the power of government, others have believed that worker cooperatives or syndicates could give workers their share. Notably, it has never worked, though 100’s of millions of people have died in its path.“

Working to Make America Great Again!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!