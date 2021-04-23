Sun! Get More of it and Lower Your Risk of Dying From COVID-19

#Sun #COVID19 #vitaminD

If you, like millions of others, are tired of being confined to your home during the VirusCasedemic, a new study shows it may be better for your health to get out of the house and soak up some Sun.

Getting more vitamin D from sunshine could be your best protection against COVID-19, according to researchers at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh.

The research team found Sunnier areas have fewer COVID deaths because Sunlight causes the skin to release a chemical which can alleviate symptoms in COVID-positive individuals.

Study participants lived in England, Italy and the United States.

In America’s Sunniest locations with the highest levels of UVA light, coronavirus mortality rates fell.

The Big Q: Could something as simple as Sunbathing be used as a public health intervention?

The Big A: The Scottish team thinks so.

Previous research from the same group also revealed Sunlight improves cardiovascular health, reduces blood pressure, protects against heart attacks and can also relieve eczema.

Researchers took into account factors known to be associated with increased exposure to COVID and higher risks of death. These included age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, population density, air pollution, temperature, and levels of infection in local areas.

The team only investigated areas where the levels of UVB light were not high enough to produce vitamin D in humans. Although both UVA and UVB rays can cause cancer, UVB is the Key culprit.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively