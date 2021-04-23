Asia-Pacific Markets Ignore Mr. Biden’s Tax Hike Notion

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Asia-Pacific shares advanced Friday, lifted by rising Chinese blue-chips and a decision by the ECB to maintain stimulus, while investors ignored the impact of Mr. Biden’s capital gains tax hike notion.

Friday MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan shook off early small losses to rise 0.43%.

Chinese blue-chip shares rose 0.51%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.54% and Seoul’s KOSPI added 0.2%.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index finished up 0.9% at 5,135.45, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to finish at 3,474.17.

On the week, CSI300 climbed 3.4%, the biggest weekly gainer in 2 months, while SSEC was up 1.4%.

Japanese shares closed lower Friday, as a disappointing forecast from Nidec added to the cautious mood at the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.57% to 29,020.63, the broader TOPIX lost 0.39% to 1,914.98. Both indexes declined more than 2% on the wk.

Australian shares finished higher Friday, but recorded their 1st wkly loss in 5.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.08% higher at 7,060.70. The benchmark was 0.04% lower on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.6% to finish at 12650.64 finishing the wk 0.3% lower.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:59am EDT 167.78 -0.62 -0.37% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:29am EDT 352.46 +2.96 +0.85% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:29am EDT 1,711.06 +2.14 +0.13% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,020.63 -167.54 -0.57% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:46am EDT 29,025.73 +270.39 +0.94% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:14am EDT 7,320.70 +8.70 +0.12% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 3,186.10 +8.58 +0.27% .SETI SET Composite Index 3:45am EDT 1,553.73 -14.48 -0.92% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:00am EDT 6,016.86 +22.68 +0.38% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,378.07 -37.46 -0.58% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:39am EDT 3,474.17 +9.05 +0.26% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:46am EDT 48,056.83 -23.84 -0.05% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3:46am EDT 1,608.57 +0.84 +0.05% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 21 Apr 2021 421.35 -21.52 -4.86%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!