Friday, April 23, 2021
Investments

Asia-Pacific Markets Ignore Mr. Biden’s Tax Hike Notion

By Paul Ebeling
#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Asia-Pacific shares advanced Friday, lifted by rising Chinese blue-chips and a decision by the ECB to maintain stimulus, while investors ignored the impact of Mr. Biden’s capital gains tax hike notion.

Friday MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan shook off early small losses to rise 0.43%.

Chinese blue-chip shares rose 0.51%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.54% and Seoul’s KOSPI added 0.2%.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index finished up 0.9% at 5,135.45, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to finish at 3,474.17.

On the week, CSI300 climbed 3.4%, the biggest weekly gainer in 2 months, while SSEC was up 1.4%.

Japanese shares closed lower Friday, as a disappointing forecast from Nidec added to the cautious mood at the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.57% to 29,020.63, the broader TOPIX lost 0.39% to 1,914.98. Both indexes declined more than 2% on the wk.

Australian shares finished higher Friday, but recorded their 1st wkly loss in 5.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.08% higher at 7,060.70. The benchmark was 0.04% lower on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.6% to finish at 12650.64 finishing the wk 0.3% lower.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:59am EDT167.78-0.62-0.37%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:29am EDT352.46+2.96+0.85%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:29am EDT1,711.06+2.14+0.13%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,020.63-167.54-0.57%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:46am EDT29,025.73+270.39+0.94%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:14am EDT7,320.70+8.70+0.12%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT3,186.10+8.58+0.27%
.SETISET Composite Index3:45am EDT1,553.73-14.48-0.92%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:00am EDT6,016.86+22.68+0.38%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,378.07-37.46-0.58%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:39am EDT3,474.17+9.05+0.26%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:46am EDT48,056.83-23.84-0.05%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:46am EDT1,608.57+0.84+0.05%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index21 Apr 2021421.35-21.52-4.86%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

