Asia-Pacific Markets Ignore Mr. Biden’s Tax Hike Notion

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Asia-Pacific shares advanced Friday, lifted by rising Chinese blue-chips and a decision by the ECB to maintain stimulus, while investors ignored the impact of Mr. Biden’s capital gains tax hike notion.
Friday MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan shook off early small losses to rise 0.43%.
Chinese blue-chip shares rose 0.51%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.54% and Seoul’s KOSPI added 0.2%.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index finished up 0.9% at 5,135.45, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to finish at 3,474.17.
On the week, CSI300 climbed 3.4%, the biggest weekly gainer in 2 months, while SSEC was up 1.4%.
Japanese shares closed lower Friday, as a disappointing forecast from Nidec added to the cautious mood at the start of the corporate earnings season.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.57% to 29,020.63, the broader TOPIX lost 0.39% to 1,914.98. Both indexes declined more than 2% on the wk.
Australian shares finished higher Friday, but recorded their 1st wkly loss in 5.
The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.08% higher at 7,060.70. The benchmark was 0.04% lower on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.6% to finish at 12650.64 finishing the wk 0.3% lower.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 23 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:59am EDT
|167.78
|-0.62
|-0.37%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:29am EDT
|352.46
|+2.96
|+0.85%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:29am EDT
|1,711.06
|+2.14
|+0.13%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,020.63
|-167.54
|-0.57%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:46am EDT
|29,025.73
|+270.39
|+0.94%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:14am EDT
|7,320.70
|+8.70
|+0.12%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|3,186.10
|+8.58
|+0.27%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|3:45am EDT
|1,553.73
|-14.48
|-0.92%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:00am EDT
|6,016.86
|+22.68
|+0.38%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,378.07
|-37.46
|-0.58%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:39am EDT
|3,474.17
|+9.05
|+0.26%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:46am EDT
|48,056.83
|-23.84
|-0.05%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3:46am EDT
|1,608.57
|+0.84
|+0.05%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|21 Apr 2021
|421.35
|-21.52
|-4.86%
