Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 23 April, as follows:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS): HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 40 price target. The shares trade in a 52-wk range of 1.02 – 30.38. The consensus price target is at 29.33.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN): Benchmark raised the shares from Hold to Buy with a 120 price target. The consensus target for the car retailer is at 104, and Thursday’s last trade was 96.20.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT): Berenberg upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold and raised its price target to 25 from 14. The shares 52-wk trading range is 7.54 to 21.87. The consensus price target is at 21.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH): Goldman Sachs upgraded this cruise line to Buy from Neutral upping its price target to 37 from 27. The consensus price target is at 30.91. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of 9.24 – 34.49.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH): Argus upgraded its Hold rating to Buy and has a 450 price target. The 52-wk trading range is 273.71 – 401.48. Its consensus analyst target is at 429.65.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!