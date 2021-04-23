4.6 C
New York
Friday, April 23, 2021
spot_img
Home2021
2021InvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling
0
5

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ACRS $AN $MAT $NCLH $UNH

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 23 April, as follows:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS): HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 40 price target. The shares trade in a 52-wk range of 1.02 – 30.38. The consensus price target is at 29.33.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN): Benchmark raised the shares from Hold to Buy with a 120 price target. The consensus target for the car retailer is at 104, and Thursday’s last trade was 96.20.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT): Berenberg upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold and raised its price target to 25 from 14. The shares 52-wk trading range is 7.54 to 21.87. The consensus price target is at 21.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH): Goldman Sachs upgraded this cruise line to Buy from Neutral upping its price target to 37 from 27. The consensus price target is at 30.91. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of 9.24 – 34.49.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH): Argus upgraded its Hold rating to Buy and has a 450 price target. The 52-wk trading range is 273.71 – 401.48. Its consensus analyst target is at 429.65.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Ignore Mr. Biden’s Tax Hike Notion
Next articleUS Dollar Trading at Multi-Week Lows
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com