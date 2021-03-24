High Protein Foods Help To Reduce Calorie Intake

#protein #carbohydrates #calories #eating

Research shows that high protein meals increase perceived appetite as well as satiety in obese and overweight men and women while undergoing a weight loss program.

According to the research, high protein intake resulted in greater satiety during the entire day and also morning appetite and late night appetite reductions in comparison to a normal protein w/carbs diet.

Other research indicates that high protein diets, those with 18 – 35% of daily calorie intake provided by dietary protein, are linked to reductions in hunger and increased fullness during the day and in to the evening hrs.

In this study, the 2 groups consumed either 25% or 14% of calories from protein, while the total calories and percentage of calories provided by fat remained identical between the high protein and normal protein diets.

Throughout the study, the researchers also conducted an eating frequency sub study in which the 27 individuals on both normal protein and high protein diets ate either 3 or 6 meals each day.

It was discovered that eating frequency had no impact on appetite and satiety on the normal protein diet. Individuals on the high protein diet who consumed 3 meals each day experienced improved evening and late-night fullness compared to individuals who consumed 6 meals each day.

This research supports previous studies that show high protein diets are linked to decreased calorie consumption.

An earlier study demonstrated that men consumed roughly 112 fewer calories at a buffet lunch and 400 fewer calories in the 24-hr period after a protein-rich egg breakfast in comparison to consuming a bagel breakfast.

Another study showed that overweight men and women dieters who consumed eggs for breakfast lost 65% more weight and felt more energetic compared to individuals who consumed a bagel breakfast of the same calories and volume.

Protein not only plays a part in weight management but is also necessary in muscle maintenance as well as the prevention of age-related muscle loss known as sarcopenia.

Healthy Americans can have eggs each day to help meet dietary protein needs according to the 2010 Dietary Guidelines.

Organic Eggs and bacon (no toast) are part of my daily eating plan, as are fatty fish, cheese, Organic grass fed beef and pork and poultry + all fruits and vegetables are non-GMO, no soda allowed.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively