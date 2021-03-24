Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? Tech Giant Sees Bright Future

#cash #bullish #buy

Texas Instruments Inc. (NYSE:TXN) broke out on 11 March at 174.95 and confirmed on 23 March at 178.78. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1yr price target of 217/share.

The venerable tech giant has traded in a 52-wk range of 96.07 to 181.80 and is currently trading pre-market Wednesday at 180/share. TXN has a consensus Street price target at 182.15.

The Key support is at 175.23 and the resistance is light thru 185.88 then Nil.

Our outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, as some of our Key technical indicators have tuned Very Bullish.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide.

It operates in 2 segments, Analog and Embedded Processing.

The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets.

The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive,

Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits.

Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website.

The company was founded in Y 1930 and is HQ’d in Dallas, Texas.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!