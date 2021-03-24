Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BLFS $DRIO $AQUA $FRLN $LEGH $MDU $SHLS

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 24 March, as follows:

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 54 price target at Benchmark. The consensus target is at 44.21. The shares were last seen Tuesday after market at 42.50.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was started with a Buy rating and a 30 price target at Stifel. The consensus price objective is at 28.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUA) was raised to Buy from Hold at Berenberg, which also raised the target price to 34. The consensus price target is at 29.64.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:FRLN) was started at Buy with a 27 price target at Mizuho. The consensus target is at 26.60.

Legacy Housing Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 20 price target at B Riley Securities. The consensus price objective is at 19.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was started at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 36 price target. The consensus target is at 32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was started with a Buy rating at Johnson Rice, which also put a 43 price target on shares of the solar parts and infrastructure company. The consensus target is at 42.30.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!