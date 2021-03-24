Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Chinese shares fell Wednesday to their lowest close in 3 months as risk appetite soured on concerns of policy tightening and escalating tensions between China and major western economies.

At the close, The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.61% to 4,928.69, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.3% to 3,367.06.

Japan’s Nikkei share average fell Wednesday for the 4th session running. The Nikkei 225 Index finished down 2.04% to 28,405.52. The broader TOPIX fell 2.18% to 1,928.58.

Australian shares finished up Wednesday: the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 6,778.8 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher at 12,358.88.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:40am EDT 168.69 -3.63 -2.11% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 341.33 -6.43 -1.85% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,713.31 -29.09 -1.67% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,405.52 -590.40 -2.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 27,918.14 -579.24 -2.03% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:52am EDT 7,013.90 +27.30 +0.39% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,996.35 -8.39 -0.28% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:42am EDT 1,570.83 +6.58 +0.42% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,156.14 -96.57 -1.54% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,497.01 +50.66 +0.79% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,367.06 -44.45 -1.30% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:19am EDT 49,180.31 -871.13 -1.74% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 23 Mar 2021 1,602.40 +7.11 +0.45% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 Mar 2021 390.48 -6.61 -1.66%

