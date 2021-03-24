Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Chinese shares fell Wednesday to their lowest close in 3 months as risk appetite soured on concerns of policy tightening and escalating tensions between China and major western economies.
At the close, The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.61% to 4,928.69, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.3% to 3,367.06.
Japan’s Nikkei share average fell Wednesday for the 4th session running. The Nikkei 225 Index finished down 2.04% to 28,405.52. The broader TOPIX fell 2.18% to 1,928.58.
Australian shares finished up Wednesday: the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 6,778.8 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher at 12,358.88.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 24 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:40am EDT
|168.69
|-3.63
|-2.11%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|341.33
|-6.43
|-1.85%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,713.31
|-29.09
|-1.67%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,405.52
|-590.40
|-2.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|27,918.14
|-579.24
|-2.03%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:52am EDT
|7,013.90
|+27.30
|+0.39%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,996.35
|-8.39
|-0.28%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:42am EDT
|1,570.83
|+6.58
|+0.42%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,156.14
|-96.57
|-1.54%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,497.01
|+50.66
|+0.79%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,367.06
|-44.45
|-1.30%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:19am EDT
|49,180.31
|-871.13
|-1.74%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|23 Mar 2021
|1,602.40
|+7.11
|+0.45%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|23 Mar 2021
|390.48
|-6.61
|-1.66%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Fighting Mr. Biden to Keep America Energy Independent - March 24, 2021
- A Inflation Test is Ahead for the Financial Markets and the Fed - March 24, 2021
- More than 50% of the Foods Americans Eat are Killing Them - March 24, 2021