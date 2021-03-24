Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Chinese shares fell Wednesday to their lowest close in 3 months as risk appetite soured on concerns of policy tightening and escalating tensions between China and major western economies.

At the close, The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.61% to 4,928.69, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.3% to 3,367.06.

 Japan’s Nikkei share average fell Wednesday for the 4th session running. The Nikkei 225 Index finished down 2.04% to 28,405.52. The broader TOPIX fell 2.18% to 1,928.58.

Australian shares finished up Wednesday: the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 6,778.8 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher at 12,358.88.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:40am EDT168.69-3.63-2.11%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT341.33-6.43-1.85%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,713.31-29.09-1.67%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,405.52-590.40-2.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT27,918.14-579.24-2.03%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:52am EDT7,013.90+27.30+0.39%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,996.35-8.39-0.28%
.SETISET Composite Index5:42am EDT1,570.83+6.58+0.42%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,156.14-96.57-1.54%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,497.01+50.66+0.79%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,367.06-44.45-1.30%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:19am EDT49,180.31-871.13-1.74%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI23 Mar 20211,602.40+7.11+0.45%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index23 Mar 2021390.48-6.61-1.66%

