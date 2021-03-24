#lockdowns #public #health #coronavirus #VirusCasedemic #chaos #immunity

US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) opposes publicly views views Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Senator Paul said Dr. Fauci’s policies “emasculated” the US economy and medical system based on flimsy models.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and his learned colleagues call the lockdowns the “single worst public health mistake” of the last 100 yrs. He and other health experts are calling for focused protection for the vulnerable in the Great Barrington Declaration.

Analysis of scientific evidence since the start of the ‘medical emergency chaos‘ supports the theory that lockdowns have been ineffective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and have come at an Very high financial and human cost.

Using the same logic of lockdowns to lower the death rate from COVID-19, it would be reasonable for governments to also ban the sale of sugar, tobacco and alcohol, which account for a far higher death toll than COVID-19.

The 1st step in overcoming the fearmongering perpetrated by governments and MSM is to understand the legitimate numbers of infections and deaths, which infection control measures may help and your potential risk.

This study has exposed the CDC inflated COVID US death numbers.

The CDC reported 161,392 deaths from COVID-19 by 23 August 2020. However, using the traditional guidelines the CDC has used for the past 17 yrs, that number was just 6% of the total, equaling 9,684. Using the older guidelines, the CDC also reported the leading causes of death in Y 2019, including 659,041 from heart disease, 599,601 from cancer and 87,647 from diabetes.

With that real information The People have to wonder why the chaos. And armed with this knowledge, we are better able to make decisions about our safety and the safety of our families.

So, please use The Great Barrington Declaration as a means of helping others to reduce their fear and panic over an infectious process that has not claimed nearly as many lives as the public has been led to believe.

Editors Note: The Declaration states: “Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.”

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!