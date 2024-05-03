by Kristen Manning

Platinum Thoroughbreds is pleased to announce its 2024 roster – three well credentialed stallions from three prolific sire lines… and great value too!

The Hilldene property is home to Pierro’s son Bellevue Hill, Snitzel’s son Jukebox and the Invincible Spirit line horse Scorpz.

One of the outstanding Pierro’s 37 stakes winners, Bellevue Hill caught the eye early – secured by the Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott stable for $400,000 at Easter. And he was straight into form at two, creating a big impression with a five length win at his debut in the Black Opal Preview.

A game second splitting Yes Yes Yes and Dubious with Bivouac fourth in the Gr.2 Todman Stakes at just his second out, Bellevue Hill worked hard in running – atoning for that defeat with an easy all the way victory in the Gr.3 T.L Baillieu Handicap at Rosehill.

Out of a winning daughter of Exceed And Excel from a local speed family, Bellevue Hill has had only limited opportunities to date but his first two runners are both displaying good ability – Diva Las Vegas an easy all the way debut winner at Newcastle for Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott whilst Jackpot Bingo has finished off nicely at his first two starts.

The breed are showing good speed, as are the progeny of another under utilized stallion in Jukebox – the talented Gr.3 Vain Stakes winner who is also overcoming the odds to produce smart horses.

Such as the Gr.1 Goodwood bound Johnny Rocker – a Listed winner at two and so brave when second to Imperatriz in the Gr.1 William Reid Stakes.

Boasting a fascinating pedigree with his 4 X 4 cross of Redoute’s Choice’s grandam Dancing Show, Jukebox is by the outstanding sire of sires Snitzel out of the stakes winning juvenile Jestatune – a Rory’s Jester mare who also has two stakes winning grandsons; Bruckner and Beethoven.

Completing the Platinum roster is the handsome Scorpz, a Gr.3 winning and Gr.1 New Zealand Derby placed galloper by Invincible Spirit’s high class son Charm Spirit.

One of that multiple Gr.1 winner’s 19 stakes winners, Scorpz is out of a Dubawi mare whose stakes winning dam For The Good Times also produced the stakes winners Fast ‘N’ Rocking and Good ‘N’ Fast.

Scorpz has his first two-year-olds in pre-training and the stud’s Rene Hoefchen is excited about their progression.

“They are strong, stylish types like Scorpz and we are confident that once they hit the track people are going to start noticing him!”

Happy with the strength of the Platinum roster, Hoefchen said that he is looking forward to the future with his three up-and-comers.

Bellevue Hill – $9900 inc GST

Jukebox – $9900 inc GST payable upon live foal

Scorpz – $7700 inc GST

Nestled in the heart of Victoria’s prime thoroughbred country, Platinum Thoroughbreds is ready to welcome your mare.

For further details, get in touch on 0417 573 661 or [email protected]

https://www.platinumthoroughbredsvictoria.com/