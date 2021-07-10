Healthy Pasta Recipe

🍝Pasta 🍝
The trick is to making any pasta dish healthy is to toss in a ton of veggies & protein!! It’s the weekend! Let’s cook something fun!
Ingredients:
Garlic + chili
Onion
Cherry tomatoes
Mushrooms
Minced beef
Spinach
Clean pasta sauce (no added sugar or preservatives)
Pasta water
Pasta shells
Cheese (but I don’t use any here)
Happy weekend! #weekendvibes #weekendmood #weekend #pastarecipe #pastalover #pastapasta #diet #fitness #weightloss #healthy #gym #healthyfood #health #healthylifestyle #motivation #workout #nutrition #bodybuilding #weightlossjourney #lifestyle #eatclean