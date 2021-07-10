26.4 C
New York
Saturday, July 10, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealthCarbs
HealthCarbsCoach Bee

Healthy Pasta Recipe

By Coach Bee

🍝Pasta 🍝

The trick is to making any pasta dish healthy is to toss in a ton of veggies & protein!! It’s the weekend! Let’s cook something fun!

Ingredients:
Garlic + chili
Onion
Cherry tomatoes
Mushrooms
Minced beef
Spinach
Clean pasta sauce (no added sugar or preservatives)
Pasta water
Pasta shells
Cheese (but I don’t use any here)



Happy weekend! #weekendvibes #weekendmood #weekend #pastarecipe #pastalover #pastapasta #diet #fitness #weightloss #healthy #gym #healthyfood #health #healthylifestyle #motivation #workout #nutrition #bodybuilding #weightlossjourney #lifestyle #eatclean

Previous articleBritain Sees Slow Steady Growth
Coach Beehttps://bernsthehotnerd.com
Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation. Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul. Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage. Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com