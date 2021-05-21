President Trump’s 757 Luxury Jet Headed for Upgrade

#Trump #Jet #luxury

President Trump (45) announced Friday that Trump Force One will soon be on its way to a major refit and upgrade, making it ready for planned future rallies.

‘‘Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies,” President Trump’s statement Friday said. ”It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year.

“It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand-new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!”

Friday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished a mixed flat session at: DJIA +123.69 at 34207.84, NAS Comp -64.75 to 13471.02, S&P 500 -3.26 at 4155.86, the Russell 2000 (+0.3%) closed in positive territory. As the consolidation continued.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 966-M/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish long term at the week ended 21 May 2021.

Russell 2000 +12.2% YTD

DJIA +11.8% YTD

S&P 500 +10.6% YTD

NAS Comp +4.5% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will not receive any notable economic data Monday

