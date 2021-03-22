Huge Money is Flowing into US Stock Funds

#stock #funds #money

Investment flows into US stock funds rose to a 5-wk high at the wk ended 17 March driven by optimism over a massive stimulus package and on investor expectations that the Feds monetary policy will remain Dovish for a ‘long time’ as stated.

US equity mutual funds took a net inflow of $20.1-B in the wk, which marked a 6th wk running of net buying, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

The inflows were led by US small cap funds and mid-cap funds, seeing net purchases of $3.6 and $2.1-B respectively. On the other hand, big-cap funds had an inflow of just $251-M.

Among sector funds, investors turned net buyers of tech funds this wk, purchasing $832-M, as tech stocks appeared attractive at lower valuations after the sharp selling during the previous wks.

