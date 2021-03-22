Huge Money is Flowing into US Stock Funds

By on

Huge Money is Flowing into US Stock Funds

#stock #funds #money

$DIA $SPY #QQQ #RUTX $VXX

Investment flows into US stock funds rose to a 5-wk high at the wk ended 17 March driven by optimism over a massive stimulus package and on investor expectations that the Feds monetary policy will remain Dovish for a ‘long time’ as stated.

US equity mutual funds took a net inflow of $20.1-B in the wk, which marked a 6th wk running of net buying, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

The inflows were led by US small cap funds and mid-cap funds, seeing net purchases of $3.6 and $2.1-B respectively. On the other hand, big-cap funds had an inflow of just $251-M.

Among sector funds, investors turned net buyers of tech funds this wk, purchasing $832-M, as tech stocks appeared attractive at lower valuations after the sharp selling during the previous wks.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  #DIA, #Fed, #funds, #Lipper, #money, #QQQ, #RUT, #RUTX, #SPX, #SPY, #stock

Huge Money is Flowing into US Stock Funds added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. The Coming Inflation May Be Worse Than the Late 1970’s
  2. Fed Says Economy Will Be Stronger, We Say Massive Inflation is Coming