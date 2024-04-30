China’s PMI Update

While China’s non-manufacturing sector maintained its liveliness and released signals of rising economic momentum, the country’s manufacturing sector only made headway in April.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for China’s manufacturing sector was 50.4 in April, down from 50.8 in March, according to official statistics released on Tuesday.

A reading that is higher than 50 denotes expansion, whereas one that is lower than 50 denotes contraction.

According to Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician with the National Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing PMI number has continued to grow for the past two months, demonstrating the industry’s ongoing recovery (NBS).

According to Zhao, enterprise production increased, and the production index reached its highest level since April 2023, 52.9, up 0.7 points.

Wen Tao, an analyst at the China Logistics Information Center, stated that China unleashed sustained market demand in April by accelerating the implementation of macroeconomic policies.

“In April, the steady increase in fresh orders and the clearing of backlogs stimulated business production.” Furthermore, the surge in revenues reinforced these businesses’ inclination to quicken production,” Wen continued.

This month, the PMI for businesses of all sizes was over the boom-bust line; the readings for large, medium-sized, and small businesses were 50.3, 50.7, and 50.3, respectively.

Rapid expansion was sustained by new economic forces. The ratings for high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing in April were 53 and 51.3, respectively.

The NBS reports that the sub-reading for business expectations was 55.2, indicating that market sentiment in the manufacturing sector remained constant.

The data released on Tuesday also revealed that non-manufacturing activity in April decreased from 53 in March to 51.2, primarily in the services and construction sectors.

Despite the ongoing momentum for recovery, experts advised against rushing into solving urgent problems facing businesses.

Special analyst Zhang Liqun of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing issued a warning, pointing out that demand limitations continue to pose a serious risk. Zhang underlined that a lack of demand could hamper businesses’ sales and output, lowering their hopes and resulting in lower output.

Zhang emphasized the need of augmenting the function of government investment in propelling domestic demand, with the objective of tackling the inadequate demand at the earliest opportunity.

Shayne Heffernan