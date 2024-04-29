World’s Highest Rated Mare Set To Make History at Magic Millions

The most globally recognised mare ever offered at public auction in the Southern Hemisphere, Imperatriz will present the rarest of opportunities when she goes under the hammer on Tuesday, 28 May.



A winner of 10 Group Ones among 19 wins from just 27 lifetime starts, Imperatriz amassed almost $7 million in prizemoney during an incredible racetrack career. Six of her other wins came at Group level.



During the 2023 calendar year Imperatriz won six Group One races – more than any other horse globally.



She is the highest rated mare (by Racing Post Rating) to be offered at public auction – higher than the international sales ring sensations Lady Aurelia, Alcohol Free, Gamine and Monomoy Girl.



Recently retired after yet another stunning Autumn campaign, Imperatriz will remain at Te Akau Stud in New Zealand, while her sales process will take place at the Southern Hemisphere’s leading breeding stock auction in Queensland.



It seems fitting the next chapter of the remarkable Imperatriz story would be written from the same sales complex as she was presented as a yearling in 2020.



Te Akau’s David Ellis took a shine to the daughter of I Am Invincible and he went to $360,000 to secure her at the Gold Coast Yearling Sale from the Bhima Thoroughbreds draft.



“There is no doubt Imperatriz will attract global interest and will be the headline act of the auction calendar internationally. Currently rated the world’s best mare, her outstanding achievements speak volumes about her exceptional talent and tenacity on the track,” said Te Akau Principal David Ellis CNZM.



“She won more Group One races than any other horse world-wide in 2023, solidifying her status as one of the greatest race mares of recent decades.”



“Imperatriz will go under the hammer where her fairytale career began. I remember when I first inspected her in the Bhima Thoroughbreds’ draft. I was instantly taken with her, so in many ways, this is a fitting finale to a stellar career. There is no doubt that she is a rare and valuable gem,” Ellis concluded.



The news of Imperatriz’s upcoming offer at public auction will give buyers from across the world an opportunity to secure a true superstar of the turf.



“It is a huge honour for our company to be able to present Imperatriz as an elite breeding prospect during the Gold Coast National Broodmare Sale,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said.



“Since selling Imperatriz in 2020 we have proudly watched on and celebrated as she established herself as one of the greatest sprinters in the world.”



“It is incredibly rare that a mare of her calibre is offered at public auction and we can’t thank David, Karyn and Imperatriz’s connections enough for entrusting us with her journey to the breeding barn.”



“A 10 time Group One winner during an electrifying career, Imperatriz established herself as the world’s finest sprinter and regularly broke track records – she was an elite racehorse and is currently rated as the world’s best racemare!”



“Importantly nine of her 10 Group One wins came against all sexes – time after time she met and defeated the best on both sides of the Tasman,” Bowditch added. “She was an unbeaten two-year-old who just got better and better.”



Supplementary entries for the National Broodmare Sale are still open and any enquiries should be directed to a member of the Magic Millions Bloodstock Department.



IMPERATRIZ’S GROUP ONE VICTORIES



2022 WRC Levin Classic (1600m) defeating On the Bubbles & I Wish I Win

2022 Waikato RC NZ Thoroughbred Breeders Stks (1600m) by 5 lengths

2023 Waikato RC Railway Stks (1200m) on a good track

2023 Waikato Sprint (1400m) by 4.5 lengths on a good track

2023 MVRC William Reid Stks (1200m) defeating Bella Nipotina & Roch ’n’ Horse

2023 MVRC AJ Moir Stks (1000m) in track record time

2023 MVRC Manikato Stks (1200m) by 3.3 lengths

2023 VRC Champions Sprint (1200m) defeating Buenos Noches & In Secret

2024 VRC Lightning Stks (1000m) defeating Private Eye & Espiona

2024 MVRC William Reid Stks (1200m) on a heavy track