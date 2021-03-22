Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday, as fears of prolonged lockdowns in some European countries dampened recovery hopes while a deep dive in the Turkish lira hit investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 28,885.34.

China stocks finished higher Monday, underpinned by banking and infrastructure shares, as the PBoC kept its Key lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged.

The CSI300 index rose 0.7% at 5,042.82, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% at 3,435.41.

Japanese shares declined Monday. The Nikkei share average fell 2.07% to 29,174.15, the TOPIX ended its 8-day winning streak, falling 1.09% to 1,990.18.

Australian shares closed up Monday, led by gainers in energy and healthcare stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% higher at 6,752.5, and New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed -1.5% to 12,329.09,

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 173.85 -1.95 -1.11% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 352.71 -0.48 -0.14% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:19am EDT 1,730.94 +4.35 +0.25% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,174.15 -617.90 -2.07% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,885.34 -105.60 -0.36% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:48am EDT 6,995.00 +35.40 +0.51% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,035.46 -4.07 -0.13% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:40am EDT 1,566.36 +2.40 +0.15% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,301.13 -55.03 -0.87% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,395.17 -40.93 -0.64% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,443.44 +38.78 +1.14% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:36am EDT 49,771.29 -86.95 -0.17% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 21 Mar 2021 1,616.73 -9.46 -0.58% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 21 Mar 2021 403.52 -2.34 -0.58%

