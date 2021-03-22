Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday, as fears of prolonged lockdowns in some European countries dampened recovery hopes while a deep dive in the Turkish lira hit investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 28,885.34.

 China stocks finished higher Monday, underpinned by banking and infrastructure shares, as the PBoC kept its Key lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged.

The CSI300 index rose 0.7% at 5,042.82, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% at 3,435.41.

Japanese shares declined Monday. The Nikkei share average fell 2.07% to 29,174.15, the TOPIX ended its 8-day winning streak, falling 1.09% to 1,990.18.

Australian shares closed up Monday, led by gainers in energy and healthcare stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% higher at 6,752.5, and New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed -1.5% to 12,329.09,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT173.85-1.95-1.11%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT352.71-0.48-0.14%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:19am EDT1,730.94+4.35+0.25%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,174.15-617.90-2.07%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,885.34-105.60-0.36%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:48am EDT6,995.00+35.40+0.51%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,035.46-4.07-0.13%
.SETISET Composite Index5:40am EDT1,566.36+2.40+0.15%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,301.13-55.03-0.87%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,395.17-40.93-0.64%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,443.44+38.78+1.14%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:36am EDT49,771.29-86.95-0.17%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI21 Mar 20211,616.73-9.46-0.58%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index21 Mar 2021403.52-2.34-0.58%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

