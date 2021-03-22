Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday, as fears of prolonged lockdowns in some European countries dampened recovery hopes while a deep dive in the Turkish lira hit investor sentiment.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 28,885.34.
China stocks finished higher Monday, underpinned by banking and infrastructure shares, as the PBoC kept its Key lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged.
The CSI300 index rose 0.7% at 5,042.82, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% at 3,435.41.
Japanese shares declined Monday. The Nikkei share average fell 2.07% to 29,174.15, the TOPIX ended its 8-day winning streak, falling 1.09% to 1,990.18.
Australian shares closed up Monday, led by gainers in energy and healthcare stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% higher at 6,752.5, and New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed -1.5% to 12,329.09,
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 22 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|173.85
|-1.95
|-1.11%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|352.71
|-0.48
|-0.14%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:19am EDT
|1,730.94
|+4.35
|+0.25%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,174.15
|-617.90
|-2.07%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,885.34
|-105.60
|-0.36%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:48am EDT
|6,995.00
|+35.40
|+0.51%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,035.46
|-4.07
|-0.13%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:40am EDT
|1,566.36
|+2.40
|+0.15%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,301.13
|-55.03
|-0.87%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,395.17
|-40.93
|-0.64%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,443.44
|+38.78
|+1.14%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:36am EDT
|49,771.29
|-86.95
|-0.17%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|21 Mar 2021
|1,616.73
|-9.46
|-0.58%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|21 Mar 2021
|403.52
|-2.34
|-0.58%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
