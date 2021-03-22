Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 22 March, as follows:

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was started with a Buy rating and a 55 price target at DA Davidson. The consensus target is at 52.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) was started with a Peer Perform rating and a 165 price target at Wolfe Research.

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 35 price target at Compass Point. The consensus target is at 28.36.

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) was upgraded to Conviction Buy at Goldman Sachs, which also raised the price target to 162. The consensus target is at 144.38.

Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS): commodity Bulls are plowing into this stock. Shares recently closed at 33.48 and have a consensus price target at 33.00.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was raised to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, and the firm also raised the price target to 19. The consensus target is at 13.58

