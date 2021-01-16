Foods the Improve Our Emotional Health

#food #health #organic #brain

Eating Real food helps us function optimally, sleep well, and reduce stress. Plus it can also impact our emotional health and improve brain power.

The foods we eat can raise serotonin levels in the brain to improve overall mood. They can also decrease inflammation which is important for brain health and to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Real food can impact how we think, retain information, and carry out daily tasks.

Plus, according to an article in the Journal of Positive Psychology those of us who cook, sing, write, draw and do other related activities tend to live happier than others who do not.

OK, for some it seems like they forget things as they get older, but research is showing that you can increase your chances of maintaining a healthy brain well into your old age if you add certain foods to your daily eating regimen.

Below are my Top choices to boost brain power and improve emotional health. as follows:

Fish. Deep-water wild caught fish, such as salmon and tuna, are rich in omega-3 essential fatty acids, which are essential for brain function, an omega-3 fatty acid found in fish, is the main component of brain synapses. A lack of omega-3 has been shown to diminish intellectual performance and is linked with dementia.

If you do not eat fish, omega-3 is also found in walnuts (see below), pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds. In addition, you can take it as a supplement. Experts recommend 1000 mg a day.

Antioxidant-rich Organic fruits and vegetables. There are so many brain-boosting options in the produce section that your best bet is to know that the more you eat, the healthier your brain will be. Fruits and veggies are rich in powerful antioxidants that can help protect your brain from the damage of free radicals. Some of my favorites include berries, arugula, and tomatoes.

Eggs are rich in choline, a fat-like B vitamin, which has been shown to enhance memory and minimize fatigue. Choline boosts cell production, which increases memory and cognitive function. Other sources of choline are heavy cream, Half & Half, whole milk, nuts, and grass fed meats. The choline in yolks improves memory, learning, and cognition, be sure to buy Organic.

Walnuts are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which prevent the decline of cognitive and motor function. Research shows that the combination of omega-3’s and uridine. A handful of walnuts every day can improve your brain health.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively