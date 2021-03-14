Eggs, the Best Food to Help Boost Mental Focus

#eggs #butter #health #protein #foods #eat #eating #Organic #Free-range

“We told you about Butter, this is about Eggs and how good they are for us” — Paul Ebeling

The yolk of an egg is an excellent source of choline, a precursor to acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter that helps to improve our focus and attention by regulating cognitive function.

Low levels of choline have been associated with Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Choline is a precursor to citicoline as well, another nutrient important for your brain’s health. Citicoline helps to increase blood flow to your brain and enhances your brain’s ability to utilize blood glucose, its main source of fuel.

Research has shown that citicoline supplementation can help to improve focus and mental energy. Eggs are also be a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Free-range Organic eggs have 2X the omega-3s in comparison to eggs that are conventionally farmed.

Also, Eggs are 1 of the best foods for weight loss. Eggs make a perfect high protein meal, Eggs increase the feeling of fullness, which can help to reduce calorie intake during the day. Eating a high quality protein meals as part of a weight loss plan helps maintain lean muscle mass

