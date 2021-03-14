FLASH: Aircraft Cabins Have the Lowest Levels of Air Pollution

#air #pollution #aircraft #airline #cabin #Delta

$DAL

“A newly reported study of air quality in indoor spaces such as stores, restaurants, offices, public transportation, and commercial jets shows aircraft cabins with the lowest levels of tiny aerosol particles” — Paul Ebeling

If you are looking for an indoor space with a low level of particulate air pollution, a commercial airliner flying at cruising altitude may be your best option.

Supported by Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) the study first monitored 19 commercial flights in which measurements of aerosol particles took place throughout departure and arrival terminals, the boarding process, taxiing, climbing, cruising, descent and deplaning.

Delta then worked with Nga Lee Ng, associate professor and Tanner faculty fellow in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, to study indoor air quality inside Atlanta-based restaurants, stores, offices, homes and vehicles.

Professor Ng found that the highest particle levels were found in restaurants, followed by stores, vehicles, homes and offices, while aircraft cabins had the lowest levels.

If fine dining restaurants would install the available UV light and air filtering technology they too could offer safe, clean air along with Real food.

We are Bullish Delta Airlines as the stock broke out on 4 February at 40.93 and confirmed on 12 March at 49.83. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr target price at 71/share.

Our overall technical analysis for DAL is Bullish across the board, as there is Key support at 47.33 and light resistance thru 51.75 then Nil, a move past 51.75 augurs a move to 55 near term.

The majority of our Key indicators are Very Bullish in here.

