Time-restricted Eating Boost Energy

A Key and effective way to optimize your energy and combat fatigue is to implement TRE (time-restricted eating), as it improves your mitochondrial health and metabolic flexibility

TRE is a form of IF (intermittent fasting) in which you restrict all of your food intake to a certain number of consecutive hrs each day. Keeping your eating to a window of 6 to 8 hrs a day is an easily achievable goal for most people.

Our food intake, which impacts the circadian rhythm of your gut microbiome, and other circadian rhythms are intricately connected, and the more you can realign these circadian rhythms, the better your whole body will function, including your mitochondria

Plus, people need to remove dietary and lifestyle factors that cause the energy depletion in the 1st place. Electromagnetic field exposure is 1 environmental factor. Leaky gut, caused by lectins in the diet, is another factor that needs to be addressed

When food particles are able to cross your gut lining, they cause chronic inflammation that requires a lot of energy to combat, thus causing fatigue and general malaise

