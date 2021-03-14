Rocket Tiger is Bound for the Golden Slipper

Rocket Tiger (Cluster x Takook) bred, born and raised at Larneuk in Victoria is Golden Sipper bound.

The exciting 2yo Gelding by rising star Cluster (Fastnet Rock) CAREER4–2–1–1 PRIZE MONEY $138,675 was a very unlucky second in the G2 Silver Slipper at Rosehill before running 3rd in the Group 3 Black Opal after an unusual race that left him in the lead most of the way.

You won’t miss him race day, not only thanks to the Big Murray Cod emblazoned on the colours, he is an outstanding looking 2yo as most of the Clusters have been.

As for little Larneuk the farm is still punching well above it’s weight managing to have runners in The Blue Diamond, The Silver Slipper, The Black Opal, The Very Special Kids Plate and now The Golden Slipper showing the quality of care Neville and his team provide.

Bred by Australia’s King of Cod Noel Penfold, raced by Murray Cod Thoroughbred, Mr N T Penfold, Mr S Penfold and trained by Wagga Wagga based Scott Spackman Rocket Tiger looks more of a chance then the 40 to 1 odds on offer predict.

Was ROCKET TIGER a bad beat in the Silver Slipper (G2) at Rosehill? HOME AFFAIRS gets the win-and-you're-in ticket to the Golden Slipper on Friday night 19 March (US date/time). @TVG @TwinSpires @EJXD2

Results: https://t.co/DuWVRCimlG pic.twitter.com/TJrBLG3M0D — Sky Racing World (@SkyRacingWorld) February 20, 2021

Golden Slipper 2021 is one of the biggest races on the Australian autumn racing calendar. It is the richest two year old race in the world and subsequently draws some of the best local and international horses to compete.

In 2021, the Golden Slipper will be held on Saturday 20th March at Rosehill Racecourse.

The Golden Slipper Stakes is the richest two-year-old races in the world. There’s four recognised ‘majors’ in Australian racing: the Cox Plate, the Caulfield Cup, the Melbourne Cup, and the Golden Slipper.

These are the big ones. They’re worth huge money… but more than that, they have the prestige, and the history. They’re the ones that all the owners, trainers and jockeys want to win.

All of them, except one, are part of the famous Melbourne Spring Carnival. The odd one out is Sydney’s most famous race: the Golden Slipper.

The juvenile championship of Australia, the Golden Slipper is the world’s richest race for two-year-old-horses, with current prizemoney of $3.5 million. It’s run at Rosehill Gardens in western Sydney, during the autumn carnival.

The race was first run in 1957. A rich race for two-year-olds only was the brainchild of Sydney Turf Club chairman George Ryder.

Training two-year-olds is a special skill, and those who excel at it dominate the Golden Slipper honour roll. The record for the most Golden Slipper wins by a trainer is shared by father and daughter TJ Smith and Gai Waterhouse.

Smith trained Fairy Walk (1971), John’s Hope (1972), Hartshill (1974), Toy Show (1975), Bounding Away (1986) and Star Watch (1988). Waterhouse trained Ha Ha (2001), Dance Hero (2004), Sebring (2008), Pierro (2012), Overreach (2013) and Vancouver (2015).

The record for most Golden Slipper wins by a jockey is four, shared by Shane Dye and Ron Quinton. Dye won his consecutively, on Courtza (1989), Canny Lad (1990), Tierce (1991) and Burst (1992). Quinton won four in seven years: Marscay (1982), Sir Dapper (1983), Rory’s Jester (1985) and Marauding (1987).