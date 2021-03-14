Cruise Stocks Price Targets Raised on Evidence of Pent-up Demand

#Carnival #cruise #cash #bullish #buy

$CCL

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold Donald sees at least 2 more challenging yrs for the cruise industry, which is unlikely to return to pre-virus chaos levels until at least Y 2023 he says.

The giant cruise company’s full fleet might be sailing by the end of this year but it will take longer to recover to pre-crisis revenues, CEO Donald said an interview Sunday

Carnival in January reported a bigger than-expected preliminary Q-4 net loss as business was brought to a standstill by the VirusCasedemic chaos last March.

Our overall technical analysis of CCL is Bullish across the board, as the stock broke out on 16 February at 22.47 on strong volume and confirmed on 12 March at 28.46. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a target price at 72/share. We are the 1st on the Street to post a Buy recommendation,

Currently, CCL is trading at 28,46 within its 52 wk trading range of 7.80 – 29.59.

The Key support is at 23.61 and the overhead resistance is light thru 30.39 then Nil.

Carnival Corporation, plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators.

The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

CCL operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. The company was incorporated in Y 1972 and is HQ’d in Miami, Florida.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!