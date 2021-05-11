Cryptocurrency is Not a Fad

#cryptocurrencies #dogecoin #ElonMusk

“The cryptocurrency industry builds on it yearly successes and continues to strengthen its position as a Key alternative to traditional fiat (paper) currencies and financial institutions“– Paul Ebeling

Elon Musk’s preferred cryptocurrency, dogecoin, is recognizable from its trademark picture of a dog and that may be a fitting mascot for a new class of traders looking to be this generation’s more domesticated Wolves of Wall Street.

The Big Q: Is cryptocurrency the future or a passing fad?

The Big A: As any cryptocurrency holder knows, blockchain technology has a wealth of applications to apply to enhance operations within any global industry.

Tuesday, the Benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -473.66 at 34269.16, NAS Comp -12.43 at 13389.46, S&P 500 -36.33 at 4152.10. The Russell 2000 decreased 0.3%.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 995-M/shares exchanged

DJIA +12.0% YTD

Russell 2000 +11.8% YTD

S&P 500 +10.5% YTD

NAS Comp +3.9% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Consumer Price Index for April, the Treasury Budget for April, and the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index Wednesday.

