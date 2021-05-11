15.9 C
New York
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Cryptocurrency is Not a Fad

By Paul Ebeling

#cryptocurrencies #dogecoin #ElonMusk

$DIA $QQQ $SPY $RUTX $VXX $BTCUSD #ETHUSD

The cryptocurrency industry builds on it yearly successes and continues to strengthen its position as a Key alternative to traditional fiat (paper) currencies and financial institutions“– Paul Ebeling

Elon Musk’s preferred cryptocurrency, dogecoin, is recognizable from its trademark picture of a dog and that may be a fitting mascot for a new class of traders looking to be this generation’s more domesticated Wolves of Wall Street.

The Big Q: Is cryptocurrency the future or a passing fad?

The Big A: As any cryptocurrency holder knows, blockchain technology has a wealth of applications to apply to enhance operations within any global industry. 

See the LTN crypto archive, click here.

Tuesday, the Benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -473.66 at 34269.16, NAS Comp -12.43 at 13389.46, S&P 500 -36.33 at 4152.10. The Russell 2000 decreased 0.3%.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 995-M/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook on the major US stock market indexes is Bullish to Very Bullish in here

  • DJIA +12.0% YTD
  • Russell 2000 +11.8% YTD
  • S&P 500 +10.5% YTD
  • NAS Comp +3.9% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Consumer Price Index for April, the Treasury Budget for April, and the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index Wednesday. 

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

