Broad Rally: S&P 500 Marked a Record Led by Tech and ConsDiscretionary Stocks

Reviewing Thursday’s US economic data:
- Initial jobless claims for the wk ending 6 March decreased by 42,000 to 712,000, which is the lowest level of claims since the 1st wk of November 2020.
- Continuing claims for the wk ending 27 February decreased by 193,000 to 4.144-M
The Key takeaway from the initial jobless claims data is that initial claims are moving in a direction that suggests the economy is still in it V-Shaped recovery and growing. Plus, JOLTS aka Job openings, increased to 6.917-M in January from a revised 6.752-M in December
Thursday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +188.57 at 32485.59, NAS Comp +329.84 at 13398.69, S&P 500 +40.53 at 3939.34
Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.1-B/shares exchanged
HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here.
- Russell 2000 +18.4% YTD
- DJIA +6.1% YTD
- S&P 500 +4.9% YTD
- NAS Comp +4.0% YTD
Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Producer Price Index (PPI) for February and the preliminary University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment (MSI) for March Friday.
