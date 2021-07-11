Yes, You Can Strengthen Your Immune System

#immune #system #balance #harmony

“The idea of boosting out immunity is enticing, but the ability to do so has proved elusive according to experts as the immune system is a system, not a single entity. To function well, it requires balance and harmony” — Paul Ebeling

Many of us are concerned about staying healthy and maintaining a healthy immune system. Doing so can benefit our body and boost our defenses against viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens.

Here I cover the Key immunity boosters tips to help you and your body stay strong to fight off infections.

The effects of lifestyle on the immune system are intriguing and are being be studied. Researchers are exploring the effects of diet, exercise, age, psychological stress, and other factors on the immune response, both in animals and in humans.

In the meantime, general healthy-living strategies make sense since they likely help immune function and they come with other proven health benefits.

Some healthy ways to strengthen your immune system, as follows:

Do not smoke. Eat a diet high in Organic fruits and vegetables. Eat fatty fish 3X’s weekly Drink pure spring water Do not eat Junk of processed foods Exercise regularly. Maintain a healthy weight. If you drink alcohol, drink in moderation. Get good rest and adequate sleep. Walk in nature Breathe Learn to avoid stress and anxiety Get vitamin D from the Sun and/or a quality supplement Take steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently and cooking meats thoroughly.

Remember, just like a healthy diet, exercise can contribute to general good health and therefore to a healthy immune system.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively