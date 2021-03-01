The Dow Jones Industrial Average, is it Still Relevant?

#DJIA #Dow

“Some analysts are saying that once the VirusCasedemic is over, the Dow will no longer be the Key indicator of the US economy’s health, personally I do not believe that it has been for 10yrs” — Paul Ebeling

The Big Q: Is this is the End of the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

Recent market performance

The overall US stock market roars but, the DJIA falls, as the tech-heavy NAS Comp soared. This level of divergence seen in September 2020 has happened in the Nasdaq’s history. Does this mean that the Dow will no longer be a good proxy of the US economy on the other side of this medical emergency chaos?

What is happening is that investors have realized that the Dow is a terrible proxy for the US economy.

The NAS 100, with its emphasis on innovation and technology now presents a better indicator of the modern, post-VirusCasedemic chaos world.

The Dow Jones index was created by Charles Dow in Y 1896, it was intended to act as a “proxy for the broader U.S. economy.”

But the Dow is deeply flawed. Professor Jeremy J. Siegel at the Wharton School sums it up saying, “No one would build a stock market index that way today… It’s a crazy way to measure the market.“

The Dow contains just 30 companies, with some sectors of industry completely excluded and has not been upgraded since Y 1991.

Worse, the index is weighted by share price instead of market cap, which means 1 company, Boeing (NYSE:BA), has a wild outsized sway on the entire stock market.

Enter the NAS Comp: The Modern Economy

The VirusCasedemic chaos and the enduring lockdowns has fast-tracked innovation. And will transform the world around us, not through slow adoption, but through necessity.

Bio-tech will flourish and therapeutics projects will get increase funding., as legacy pharma gets relegated to the the sidelines.

Main Street is being decimated as commerce shifts to online. Direct-to-consumer models may soon be the new normal. Just look at who is hiring now, that is a Key gauge.

Next I will look at the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000. Stay tuned…

