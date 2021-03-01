The Dow Jones Industrial Average, is it Still Relevant?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, is it Still Relevant?

Some analysts are saying that once the VirusCasedemic is over, the Dow will no longer be the Key indicator of the US economy’s health, personally I do not believe that it has been for 10yrs” — Paul Ebeling

The Big Q: Is this is the End of the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

Recent market performance

  • The overall US stock market roars but, the DJIA falls, as the tech-heavy NAS Comp soared. This level of divergence seen in September 2020 has happened in the Nasdaq’s history. Does this mean that the Dow will no longer be a good proxy of the US economy on the other side of this medical emergency chaos?

What is happening is that investors have realized that the Dow is a terrible proxy for the US economy.

The NAS 100, with its emphasis on innovation and technology now presents a better indicator of the modern, post-VirusCasedemic chaos world.

The Dow Jones index was created by Charles Dow in Y 1896, it was intended to act as a “proxy for the broader U.S. economy.”

But the Dow is deeply flawed. Professor Jeremy J. Siegel at the Wharton School sums it up saying, “No one would build a stock market index that way today… It’s a crazy way to measure the market.

The Dow contains just 30 companies, with some sectors of industry completely excluded and has not been upgraded since Y 1991.

Worse, the index is weighted by share price instead of market cap, which means 1 company, Boeing (NYSE:BA), has a wild outsized sway on the entire stock market.

Enter the NAS Comp: The Modern Economy

The VirusCasedemic chaos and the enduring lockdowns has fast-tracked innovation. And will transform the world around us, not through slow adoption, but through necessity.

Bio-tech will flourish and therapeutics projects will get increase funding., as legacy pharma gets relegated to the the sidelines.

Main Street is being decimated as commerce shifts to online. Direct-to-consumer models may soon be the new normal. Just look at who is hiring now, that is a Key gauge.

Next I will look at the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000. Stay tuned…

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

