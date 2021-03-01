Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished higher Monday, rebounding from their biggest weekly decliner in a yr as investors bought the dip.

The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.21% at 3,551.40. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.54%.

Japan’s TOPIX Index Monday rose the most in 7 months, as a pause in sell-offs in US Treasuries boosted the tech-heavy NAS Comp index and lifted domestic shares of chipmakers.

The TOPIX Index spiked 2.04% at 1,894.94, while the the Nikkei share average advanced 2.41% at 29,663.50, the biggest gainer since 29 December 2020.

Australian shares marked their best session in 2 months Monday, as upbeat economic data strengthened recovery hopes, while the central bank increasing the size of its daily quantitative easing program also aided Bullish sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.7% to close at 6,789.6 in a solid start to March, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to finish the session at 12,301.81.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:43am EST166.61+3.22+1.97%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:42am EST363.31+8.38+2.36%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:42am EST1,731.34+24.95+1.46%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,663.50+697.49+2.41%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,452.57+472.36+1.63%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:50am EST7,042.70+102.10+1.47%
.KS11KOSPI Index26 Feb 20213,012.95-86.74-2.80%
.SETISET Composite Index3:59am EST1,502.70+5.92+0.40%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,338.51+96.72+1.55%
.PSIPSE Composite Index28 Feb 20216,872.97+78.11+1.15%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,551.40+42.32+1.21%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:58am EST49,763.64+663.65+1.35%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI28 Feb 20211,567.14-10.61-0.67%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index25 Feb 2021365.43+1.64+0.45%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

