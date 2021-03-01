Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares finished higher Monday, rebounding from their biggest weekly decliner in a yr as investors bought the dip.
The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.21% at 3,551.40. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.54%.
Japan’s TOPIX Index Monday rose the most in 7 months, as a pause in sell-offs in US Treasuries boosted the tech-heavy NAS Comp index and lifted domestic shares of chipmakers.
The TOPIX Index spiked 2.04% at 1,894.94, while the the Nikkei share average advanced 2.41% at 29,663.50, the biggest gainer since 29 December 2020.
Australian shares marked their best session in 2 months Monday, as upbeat economic data strengthened recovery hopes, while the central bank increasing the size of its daily quantitative easing program also aided Bullish sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.7% to close at 6,789.6 in a solid start to March, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to finish the session at 12,301.81.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 1 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:43am EST
|166.61
|+3.22
|+1.97%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:42am EST
|363.31
|+8.38
|+2.36%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:42am EST
|1,731.34
|+24.95
|+1.46%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,663.50
|+697.49
|+2.41%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,452.57
|+472.36
|+1.63%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:50am EST
|7,042.70
|+102.10
|+1.47%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|26 Feb 2021
|3,012.95
|-86.74
|-2.80%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|3:59am EST
|1,502.70
|+5.92
|+0.40%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,338.51
|+96.72
|+1.55%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|28 Feb 2021
|6,872.97
|+78.11
|+1.15%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,551.40
|+42.32
|+1.21%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:58am EST
|49,763.64
|+663.65
|+1.35%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|28 Feb 2021
|1,567.14
|-10.61
|-0.67%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|25 Feb 2021
|365.43
|+1.64
|+0.45%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - March 1, 2021
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, is it Still Relevant? - March 1, 2021
- Exclusive: A Real Look at Inflation - March 1, 2021