Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished higher Monday, rebounding from their biggest weekly decliner in a yr as investors bought the dip.

The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.21% at 3,551.40. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.54%.

Japan’s TOPIX Index Monday rose the most in 7 months, as a pause in sell-offs in US Treasuries boosted the tech-heavy NAS Comp index and lifted domestic shares of chipmakers.

The TOPIX Index spiked 2.04% at 1,894.94, while the the Nikkei share average advanced 2.41% at 29,663.50, the biggest gainer since 29 December 2020.

Australian shares marked their best session in 2 months Monday, as upbeat economic data strengthened recovery hopes, while the central bank increasing the size of its daily quantitative easing program also aided Bullish sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.7% to close at 6,789.6 in a solid start to March, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to finish the session at 12,301.81.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 Mar 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:43am EST 166.61 +3.22 +1.97% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:42am EST 363.31 +8.38 +2.36% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:42am EST 1,731.34 +24.95 +1.46% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,663.50 +697.49 +2.41% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,452.57 +472.36 +1.63% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:50am EST 7,042.70 +102.10 +1.47% .KS11 KOSPI Index 26 Feb 2021 3,012.95 -86.74 -2.80% .SETI SET Composite Index 3:59am EST 1,502.70 +5.92 +0.40% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,338.51 +96.72 +1.55% .PSI PSE Composite Index 28 Feb 2021 6,872.97 +78.11 +1.15% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,551.40 +42.32 +1.21% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:58am EST 49,763.64 +663.65 +1.35% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 28 Feb 2021 1,567.14 -10.61 -0.67% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 25 Feb 2021 365.43 +1.64 +0.45%

