The Consequence of Bad Eating is Deadly

#food #eating #health

Fact: At the beginning of the 20th Century the US ranked 1st in health among the major industrial nations. Now, US spending per capita on health is currently the highest in the world yet the US now ranks 37th in actual health statistics in the Top industrial countries and has the highest infant mortality rate. The US also rates 24th in life expectancy.

The Big Q:What happened?

The Big A: The following happened

Cancer rates are up in America 225% since Y 1960.

80% of the US population is overweight and 80 million are classified as obese. Obesity leads to stress on the heart. 1 out of 3 US children is now considered overweight or obese.

Everyday 1,000 Americans are operated on for gallstones.

Approximately 70% of American men over the age 60 have prostate problems.

30-M Americans have hypertension and are medicated with drugs costing billions. 30 yrs ago hypertension was hardly known.

Everyone does or should know that junk food, i.e., all that stuff in packages near the checkout counters, like in supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, video shops, drug stores almost every where, is tempting us to eat junk food that is not good for us.

Plus, Fast food is really moving into schools, and because eating habits are formed when people are young if you get fat then, you have started a lifelong battle.

Junk food is so accessible, it is there and ready to eat in mins but it is:

s devoid of nutrition

is filled with sugar

contains too much salt

is filled with added chemicals that are proven to be detrimental to our health

Only Eat Real Food!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively