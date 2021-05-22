President Trump’s 1776 Advisory Commission Continues Meeting in Washington DC

#Trump #1776 #American #history #schools

“Americans are being fed a false narrative of the nation’s founding and identity, including the role of slavery in our history by the mainstream media.” — Paul Ebeling

President Trump (45) created the Commission to counter teaching critical race theory and curriculum pieces like The NY Ts’ 1619 Project in the nation’s schools.

The Commission’s Executive Director, Matthew Spalding, said Friday that the Commission still sees itself in a ”major role” in the debate over how to teach American History in public and private schools.

”The 1776 Commission is comprised of some of America’s most distinguished scholars and historians and it has released a report presenting a definitive chronicle of the American founding, a powerful description of the effect the principles of the Declaration of Independence have had on this Nation’s history, and a dispositive rebuttal of reckless ‘re-education’ attempts that seek to reframe American history around the idea that the United States is not an exceptional country but an evil one,” a statement from the last days of The Trump White House said.

”As we approach the 250th anniversary of our independence, we must resolve to teach future generations of Americans an accurate history of our country so that we all learn and cherish our founding principles once again,” the Commission’s report concluded.

When we start going about dividing people by groups, by social identities, and especially by identities that deal with race as is the purpose of The NY Ts’ 1619 Project, and we have started to make those kinds of divisions, all Americans should get very nervous. As it is departure way away from the historic grounding of civil rights in America, which is that we all are equal.

Working to Make and Keep America Great!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!