Like Meat? Organic Meat is Best!

#meat #organic

USDA certified Organic meats were found to be less likely to be contaminated with multidrug-resistant organisms, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

Foodborne illness caused by meat and produce contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria including Salmonella, Campylobacter, Enterococcus and E. coli sicken tens of millions of Americans every yr.

Researchers found that organic-certified meats were 56% less likely to be contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria when compared to conventionally processed meats.

An Organic label certified by the USDA means the animals are fed 100% Organic feed and forage, are not given antibiotics or hormones and are raised humanely and in correlation with their natural behaviors, such as grazing on open pastures. Not to mention it is better for our environment.

Where the meat is processed is also an indicator of Organic.

The 3 types of processing include exclusively Organic, exclusively conventional or split processing, that means both organic and conventional meats are processed at the same facility.

The study found conventional meats were contaminated with bacteria 33% of the time while split processing resulted in contamination 25 of the time. Plant based meat is really process Junk food to be avoided at all times.

I take it a step further and eat Kobe Wagyu beef including hamburger and hot dogs as well a steaks,

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively