18.3 C
New York
Saturday, May 22, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleDining
LifestyleDiningLuxury

Like Meat? Organic Meat is Best!

By Paul Ebeling

#meat #organic

USDA certified Organic meats were found to be less likely to be contaminated with multidrug-resistant organisms, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

Foodborne illness caused by meat and produce contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria including Salmonella, Campylobacter, Enterococcus and E. coli sicken tens of millions of Americans every yr.

Researchers found that organic-certified meats were 56% less likely to be contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria when compared to conventionally processed meats.

An Organic label certified by the USDA means the animals are fed 100% Organic feed and forage, are not given antibiotics or hormones and are raised humanely and in correlation with their natural behaviors, such as grazing on open pastures. Not to mention it is better for our environment.

Where the meat is processed is also an indicator of Organic.

The 3 types of processing include exclusively Organic, exclusively conventional or split processing, that means both organic and conventional meats are processed at the same facility.

The study found conventional meats were contaminated with bacteria 33% of the time while split processing resulted in contamination 25 of the time. Plant based meat is really process Junk food to be avoided at all times.

I take it a step further and eat Kobe Wagyu beef including hamburger and hot dogs as well a steaks,

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Previous articleBurn Off That Fat
Next articlePresident Trump’s 1776 Advisory Commission Continues Meeting in Washington DC
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com