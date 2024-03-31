Sunday, March 31, 2024
Knightsbridge to Venture into Thailand’s Retirement Home Market

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Knightsbridge, is gearing up to tap into the burgeoning retirement home market with plans to develop an approximately 1-acre plot in Phuket, Thailand. The site has recently secured approval for the construction of 57 luxury apartments, marking a significant milestone in Knightsbridge’s expansion strategy.

In a strategic move to enhance the offerings of the development, Knightsbridge has partnered with Dr. Peter Bablis, a renowned expert in longevity and healthcare. Together, they aim to integrate a comprehensive healthcare model into the site, catering to the specific needs of retirees seeking a vibrant and healthy lifestyle in their golden years, they will also be incorporating high tech and sustainable features.

The decision to venture into Thailand’s retirement home market comes at a time when the demand for such properties is on the rise, driven by factors such as favorable climate, affordable cost of living, and excellent healthcare facilities. Thailand, with its picturesque landscapes and welcoming culture, has emerged as a top choice for retirees from around the world, particularly from China.

The Phuket development is owned by a Knightsbridge subsidiary, a company boasting a history of two decades in the real estate industry. This legacy of success and expertise positions Knightsbridge as a trusted partner for investors and retirees alike, ensuring the delivery of top-quality, innovative living solutions. Knightsbridge are looking at additional sites in Thailand for retirement development.


Tropical Paradise: Phuket boasts stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush landscapes, creating an idyllic tropical paradise. Retirees can enjoy year-round sunshine and indulge in various outdoor activities such as swimming, snorkeling, and beach strolls.

Affordable Cost of Living: Compared to many Western countries, the cost of living in Phuket is relatively low. Housing, food, and healthcare expenses are affordable, allowing retirees to maintain a comfortable lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Excellent Healthcare Facilities: Thailand is renowned for its world-class healthcare system, with modern hospitals and clinics offering high-quality medical services at a fraction of the cost in Western countries. Retirees can access top-notch healthcare facilities and receive excellent medical care when needed.

Vibrant Expat Community: Phuket is home to a diverse expatriate community, including retirees from around the world. This multicultural environment fosters a sense of belonging and provides opportunities for socializing, making it easier for retirees to adjust to their new life abroad.

Rich Culture and Heritage: Thailand’s rich culture, heritage, and vibrant traditions add depth and meaning to retirement life in Phuket. Retirees can immerse themselves in Thai culture, explore ancient temples, attend festivals, and learn the local language, enriching their retirement experience.

Safety and Security: Thailand is known for its hospitality and safety, offering retirees peace of mind and a sense of security. Phuket has a low crime rate and is considered a safe destination for expatriates, allowing retirees to enjoy their golden years without worrying about personal safety.

Retirement Visa Options: Thailand offers retirement visa options for foreigners aged 50 and above, allowing retirees to live in the country long-term with ease. The retirement visa provides various benefits, including the ability to open a bank account, purchase property, and access healthcare services.

With its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach, Knightsbridge is poised to revolutionize the retirement home market in Thailand. The Phuket development represents a harmonious blend of luxury, wellness, and sustainability, offering retirees an unparalleled living experience in one of Asia’s most sought-after destinations.

As the plan progresses and the vision becomes a reality, Knightsbridge looks forward to welcoming retirees to their new home in Phuket, where every day promises tranquility, adventure, and fulfillment.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

