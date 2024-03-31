Sunday, March 31, 2024
ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Revolutionize Asia’s Fintech Landscape with Cutting-Edge AI

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Knightsbridge, a renowned leader in business facilitation, proudly announces its strategic alliance with ETT | iByond™, aiming to reshape Asia’s digital arena and fintech solutions for regional and global enterprises. This partnership underscores Knightsbridge’s steadfast commitment to driving innovation and fostering growth in today’s fast-paced business environment.

Asia’s digital markets are experiencing an unprecedented boom, driven by increased internet connectivity, widespread smartphone adoption, and rapid industry digitization. Recognizing the vast opportunities within this dynamic region, Knightsbridge is leveraging its extensive network and expertise in collaboration with iByond to venture into Asia’s thriving digital markets.

Knightsbridge’s fintech solutions encompass a diverse range of offerings, including digital payment systems, blockchain technology, cybersecurity solutions, and data analytics platforms. By harnessing ETT | iByond™’s cutting-edge technology and deep industry insights, Knightsbridge delivers scalable, tailor-made fintech solutions to address specific business challenges and requirements. The collaboration promises to unlock new avenues for success in the digital age.

According to the Bangkok Post, “Looking ahead to 2024, it is projected that the Thai economy will expand, driven by export growth and tourism revenue. Additionally, investments are expected to increase, fueled by continued Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, particularly in priority sectors.”

As Knightsbridge and ETT | iByond™ join forces, they are poised to revolutionize Asia’s fintech landscape, driving innovation, and spearheading transformative solutions for businesses across the region.

About ETT | iByond:

Enterprise Technology Transformation (ETT) | iByond, is a leading provider of transformative solutions for enterprises, specializing in software, infrastructure, and fintech innovations. iByond empowers businesses to embrace digital transformation and unlock new avenues for growth and success in today’s rapidly evolving business environment connecting humanity through intelligent data.

About Knightsbridge:

Knightsbridge is a global leader in business facilitation, dedicated to empowering enterprises to navigate today’s complex business landscape and seize opportunities for growth and innovation. With a focus on strategic partnerships and cutting-edge solutions, Knightsbridge delivers unparalleled value to clients worldwide.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/general/2737579/boi-sees-dramatic-jump-in-investments?tbref=hp.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

