18.3 C
New York
Saturday, May 22, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealth
HealthLifestyleLiving

Some Health Benefits of the Thai Massage

By Paul Ebeling

#health #massage #Thai #energy #pain #stress

A mix of deep pressure and assisted yoga, this modality can be very powerful“– Paul Ebeling

Thai massage is an ancient healing system. It combines traditional Indian Ayurvedic principles, acupressure, and assisted yoga stretches and postures.

Unlike many other forms of massage that use lotions and oils and muscles are rubbed by practitioners, Thai massage involves pulling, stretching, rocking, and compressing the body, which takes place on a mat or very firm mattress in a serene place.

The health benefits of Thai massage have been practiced and enjoyed for more than 2,000 yrs.

Instead of the relaxing gliding and kneading motions characteristic of more popular forms of massage, Thai massage employs stretching, pulling, and rocking techniques to relieve tension and enhance flexibility and range of motion.

The massage therapist uses her hands, knees, legs, and feet to move you into a series of yoga-like stretches and also applies deep muscle compression, joint mobilization, and acupressure.

Plus, Thai massage utilizes energy work, which, according to ancient Asian culture, treats the subtle energetic field within the body. It corrects blockages, deficiencies, and imbalances in the flow of this energy, which then is believed to improve the client’s health. Once I levitated during a session.

Massage of all types is often used to relieve stress and protect against stress-related health issues.

It is also said to boost energy and improve range of motion and flexibility. Thai massage, in particular, is said to benefit or ameliorate many different health problems. Specifically, it may: 

  • Relieve tension headaches
  • Reduce types of back pain
  • Relieve muscle pain and spasticity as well as joint stiffness and pain
  • Increase flexibility and range of motion
  • Stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage
  • Boost energy
  • Calm the nervous system 

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Previous articleThe Consequence of Bad Eating is Deadly
Next articleCreating a Custom Designed Gym
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com