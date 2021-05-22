On Improving Wellbeing and Quality of Life

#wellbeing

“Wellbeing comes with balance, growth and acceptance” — Paul Ebeling

If you are a person who is busy in work and other matters and pays no attention to your health and wellbeing, you must take a break from the robotic routine and pick healthy habits.

According to the experts eating well and exercise gives your body and brain instant benefits of managing stress, depression, and anxiety. Real wellbeing comes with balance, constant growth and acceptance.

Below are a few effective ways that can help you improve your wellbeing and quality of life, as follows:

Nutrition: We need to eat a healthy and balanced diet and ensure that our body receives enough amount of nutrition. The food we eat determines how healthy our inner system is. Moreover, it also helps in determining mood and emotional health

When the human body lacks essential nutrients, it leads to serious health problems. Health and wellness experts suggest that we should eat fruits and vegetables in sufficient amount. Avoid sugar and processed food as much as possible. Stay away from smoking and alcohol.

Sleep: Our body needs proper sleep and rest to heal and renew the energy to function properly. This healing is essential for physical and mental activity throughout the day. Sufficient sleep regulates the hormones that are directly related to our mood and emotions. Most often when one feels an irritated or emotional imbalance, chances are high that the body lacks in taking enough sleep.

An adult body needs nearly 7-8 hrs of sleep every day. So, make sure you take enough sleep.

Expose Your Body to Sunlight: Vitamin D deficiency leads to several problems such and Seasonal Affective Disorder. When you are exposed to Sunlight, it causes the release of endorphins also called ‘happiness hormones’ that is responsible for the productivity of the brain. So, take some time out of your routine and spend some time in Sunlight.

Stress: It is very important to learn to deal with stress in a smart and effective way. Breathe. Plus, communicating with others lowers the stress level. If you have heard of laughter therapy, it also has the same purpose to reduce the stress in which you laugh with other people.

Be Social: Isolation and lack of communication are the Key reasons for depression, mental and physical illnesses. No matter how busy your life is, dedicate some time to friends and socialize with them.

Exercise Daily: When we are physically active and exercise daily, blood flow improves in the whole body. With the increased blood flow, the number of oxygen increases and you feel more energetic, fresh and mentally active.

Learn to Live in the Now: A Key reason for experiencing mood swings and anxiety is when a person stays stuck in past events. Learn to live in the moment and try not to think too much about the future.

Find and do new things: When we have an interest in some activities and enjoy doing them, we take healthy steps to improve your emotional wellbeing. It also keeps the work and daily life’s pressure off our brain. Finding new things to do is great for strengthening your brain and boost our mood.

Laugh out loud: Those of us who are happy, smile more and try to keep ourselves happy experience better quality of life than those who are continuously worried. According to a study, most children laugh 200X a day while adults laugh 15X a day

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively