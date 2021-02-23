Post-BREXIT Britain Plans Fintech ‘Big Bang’

#BREXIT #UK #Fintech

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to introduce new visas for financial technology workers in next month’s budget, part of a package of proposals in a report aimed at boosting the industry in the country.

The fast-track visa program is designed to lure global talent to Britain’s fintech companies and will mirror a similar policy for scientists.

It is 1 of 5 pillars contained in a Treasury-commissioned report by former Worldpay Inc. CEO Ron Kalifa that is to be delivered to Chancellor Sunak this wk.

The UK Treasury has been examining options to spur the development of Britain’s financial technology industry after BREXIT as the City of London faces a growing challenge from EU rivals.

London Tops European rankings for such companies, according to an index compiled by real estate broker Savills Plc.

