Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks closed lower Tuesday, after a sharp correction the prior session, as concerns over policy tightening weighed on sectors with lofty valuations, losses were limited by gains in financials shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 5,579.67. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.2% to 3,636.36.

Japanese shares jumped Monday, capping a 3-day losing streak, as optimism on economic recovery from the VirusCasedemic chaos prompted fresh buying in materials, travel-related and cheap cyclical stocks.

Nikkei share average rose 0.46% at 30,156.03, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.49% at 1,938.35.

Australian shares closed a bit lower Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower to 6,780.9.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 169.66 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:41am EST 376.34 +0.56 +0.15% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,717.87 +7.04 +0.41% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 22 Feb 2021 30,156.03 +138.11 +0.46% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 30,632.64 +312.81 +1.03% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:57am EST 7,110.80 — –% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,070.09 — –% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:57am EST 1,500.61 +22.47 +1.52% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,272.81 +17.50 +0.28% .PSI PSE Composite Index 22 Feb 2021 6,814.67 +4.33 +0.06% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,636.36 -6.09 -0.17% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:34am EST 49,751.41 +7.09 +0.01% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 22 Feb 2021 1,565.05 -5.41 -0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Feb 2021 363.15 +10.01 +2.83%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!