Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks closed lower Tuesday, after a sharp correction the prior session, as concerns over policy tightening weighed on sectors with lofty valuations, losses were limited by gains in financials shares.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 5,579.67. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.2% to 3,636.36.
Japanese shares jumped Monday, capping a 3-day losing streak, as optimism on economic recovery from the VirusCasedemic chaos prompted fresh buying in materials, travel-related and cheap cyclical stocks.
Nikkei share average rose 0.46% at 30,156.03, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.49% at 1,938.35.
Australian shares closed a bit lower Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower to 6,780.9.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 23 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|169.66
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:41am EST
|376.34
|+0.56
|+0.15%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:20am EST
|1,717.87
|+7.04
|+0.41%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|22 Feb 2021
|30,156.03
|+138.11
|+0.46%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|30,632.64
|+312.81
|+1.03%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:57am EST
|7,110.80
|—
|–%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,070.09
|—
|–%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:57am EST
|1,500.61
|+22.47
|+1.52%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,272.81
|+17.50
|+0.28%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|22 Feb 2021
|6,814.67
|+4.33
|+0.06%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,636.36
|-6.09
|-0.17%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:34am EST
|49,751.41
|+7.09
|+0.01%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|22 Feb 2021
|1,565.05
|-5.41
|-0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Feb 2021
|363.15
|+10.01
|+2.83%
