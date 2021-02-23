Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific



China stocks closed lower Tuesday, after a sharp correction the prior session, as concerns over policy tightening weighed on sectors with lofty valuations, losses were limited by gains in financials shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 5,579.67. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.2% to 3,636.36.

 Japanese shares jumped Monday, capping a 3-day losing streak, as optimism on economic recovery from the VirusCasedemic chaos prompted fresh buying in materials, travel-related and cheap cyclical stocks.

Nikkei share average rose 0.46% at 30,156.03, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.49% at 1,938.35.

Australian shares closed a bit lower Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower to 6,780.9.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST169.66+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:41am EST376.34+0.56+0.15%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,717.87+7.04+0.41%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22522 Feb 202130,156.03+138.11+0.46%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST30,632.64+312.81+1.03%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:57am EST7,110.80–%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,070.09–%
.SETISET Composite Index4:57am EST1,500.61+22.47+1.52%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,272.81+17.50+0.28%
.PSIPSE Composite Index22 Feb 20216,814.67+4.33+0.06%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,636.36-6.09-0.17%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:34am EST49,751.41+7.09+0.01%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI22 Feb 20211,565.05-5.41-0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Feb 2021363.15+10.01+2.83%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

