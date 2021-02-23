Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 240 price target at Loop Capital. The Wall Street consensus target is at 159.30. The company will be reporting its 1st publicly traded earnings after the close Thursday.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 75 price target. Shares have a 60.29 consensus target.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 23 price target. The consensus target for the carrier is a much lower 11.94.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 21 price target at Deutsche Bank. That compares with a consensus target of 15.70.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 4.50. The consensus target for the small-cap energy company is 2.80.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO): the technical momentum should continue after recent earnings showed continued growth. Shares have a consensus price target of 190.50.

Southwest Airlines Inc. (NYSE:LUV) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 64 price target. The consensus target for the leading low-cost carrier is at 56.26.

