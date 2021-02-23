Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? Electronic Marketplaces are Key Money Managers and Traders Tools

#cash #bullish #buy

$TW

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) broke out on 5 February at 65 and confirmed on 22 February at 69.12. Thus garnering an HeffX-LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a price target at 92/share.

The stock is currently trading at 69.61 with its 52 wk trading range of 33.23 – 70.11

The lower consensus price objective is 69.21. Our price target is 92/share.

The support is at 68.80 and the resistance is Nil. Our Key technical indicators are all Very Bullish in here.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

The company’s marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities.

It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

The company provides flexible order and trading systems to institutional investors in 40 markets across 25 currencies.

It also offers a range of electronic, voice, and hybrid platforms to approximately 300 dealers and financial institutions on electronic or hybrid markets with Dealerweb platform; and trading solutions for financial advisory companies and traders with Tradeweb Direct platform.

The company serves a network of approximately 2,500 clients in the institutional, wholesale, and retail client sectors.

Its customers include asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms, retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, and regional dealers.

The company was founded in Y 1996 and is HQ’d in New York, New York. Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a subsidiary of BCP York Holdings.

