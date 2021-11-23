Our Food Is Killing Us, So Eat Organic Only!

#organic #food #eat #health #soil #enviorment

Consumers are looking for reasons to eat healthier and they want more information about where their food comes from and how it is produced.

There are lots of reasons to choose certified organic over conventional food products, but I have narrowed it down to the Top 3 reasons to eat organic foods, as follows:

Soil Health

Organic farming creates healthy soil. Healthy soil creates healthy food and a healthy environment. Healthy soil is the basis for organic agriculture. Organic farmers use natural organic fertilizers and soil amendments like organic matter (things you can compost), green manures (cover crops grown specifically for soil improvement, e.g. legumes), and animal manures with safety restrictions to build healthy soil. When food is grown in healthy soil, crops are better able to resist disease, survive drought, and tolerate insects. Learn more about building soil fertility on an organic farm in the USDA’s Guide for Organic Crop Producers.

Health

No artificial preservatives, colors or flavors are allowed in organic food. Fewer than 40 synthetic substances can be used in organic packaged foods, and only after they have been reviewed by independent and government experts. By contrast, thousands of chemicals can be added to conventional packaged foods, including preservatives, flavors and colors linked to health problems. Learn more about these differences in organic and conventional foods from EWG.

The issues with these synthetics additives that are found in processed conventional foods is that they are targeted at children and parents. These chemically addictive additives lead to many health problems. The hidden cost in this “cheap” food is the fees American’s are paying with their health. From diabetes to obesity, to ADHD, the food-related diseases are at an all-time high. As the New York Times recently put it, “Our Food Is Killing Us.”

Environment

Support a healthy environment for all of us by choosing organic food. Organic farming practices result in numerous environmental benefits.

Organic farming rebuilds soil health and stops harmful chemicals from getting into our water supplies. Water and soil are two extremely important resources necessary for growing food.

Organic farmers don’t rely on non-renewable oil-based fertilizers and pesticides we may not always have access to.

Organic farming results in greater biodiversity.

Organic farming releases fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Hang on, 1 more: No Junk Foods!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively