Be Assertive, Get Ahead

By Paul Ebeling

“Being direct about what you need, want, feel or believe, and in a way that’s respectful of the views of others is Key to getting ahead. It is a communication skill that can reduce conflict, build self-confidence and improve relationships” — Paul Ebeling

Working and improving your emotional intelligence can improve your ability to adapt to changes, solve problems and get ahead.

So, do not be afraid to stand up for yourself and say how you are feeling. If you are unhappy with something at work or at home, let others why you feel the way you do and what could be changed.

Keep in mind that it might not always be possible to change anything, but saying how you feel will still be a good for you and your self esteem.

And there is this!

Recent studies have shown that using Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) helps and improves our ability to synthesize information. With Twitter, we have to summarize and synthesize our ideas about a certain topic in a concise and coherent 140 characters.

Write, share things on the Internet.

Create a Twitter account, get started writing about anything: hobbies, food, books, etc. Any time you work to synthesize information, your brain is working!

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving holiday week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

