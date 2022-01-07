Ketosis and Intermittent Fasting for Good Health and High Energy

#keto #ketosis #mitochondria #mitohormesis #protein #carbohrydates #health #energy #weight

“Ketosis is a metabolic state in which our body uses fat for fuel instead of carbs“–Paul Ebeling

Nutritional ketosis is a safe and physiological metabolic state induced through a ketogenic eating plan low in carbohydrate and moderate in protein. That plan increases reliance on mitochondrial respiration and induces mitohormesis.

Following a ketogenic plan is the most effective way to enter ketosis. Generally, this involves limiting carb consumption to around 20 to 50 grams per day and filling up on fats, such as meat, fish, eggs, nuts, and healthy oils. It is also important to moderate your protein consumption.

Practicing intermittent fasting can also help you enter ketosis faster. There are many different forms of intermittent fasting, but the most common method involves limiting food intake to around 8 hours per day and fasting for the remaining 16hrs.

Blood, urine, and breath tests are available, which help determine whether you have entered ketosis by measuring the amount of ketones produced by our body.

A ketogenic eating plan is an effective way to lose weight and lower risk factors for disease.

Plus, the K-Plan is so filling that you can lose weight without counting calories or tracking your food intake.

A review of 13 studies found that following a very low carb, ketogenic plan was slightly more effective for long-term weight loss than a low fat diet. People who followed the keto plan lost an average of 2 lbs more than the group that followed a low fat diet

Further, it also led to reductions in diastolic blood pressure and triglyceride levels.

Processed food and any food that’s high in carbs should be limited. You can eat a wide variety of tasty and nutritious meals on a ketogenic diet. It’s not all meats and fats. Vegetables are an important part of the keto plan.

In the beginning, it is important to eat until full and avoid restricting calories too much. Usually, a ketogenic eating plan causes weight loss without intentional calorie restriction.

There are some side effects to the keto eating plan about which you should speak to your doctor if you plan to stay on it long term.

