“Move to Improve” Your Quality of Life

#life

“Small changes can have a positive effect on your long-term health and outlook on life. Move to Improve”— Paul Ebeling

Yes, sometimes life can be overwhelming. Whether it is a complicated personal life, a frustrating career, or dealing with the stresses of being a functioning human being in the 21st Century, it can all be a stretch to deal with.

That is why it is important to take time to make small adjustments to improve your quality of life.

These small changes can have a lasting and positive effect on your long-term mental health and outlook on life. So, Move to Improve:

1. Smile Any Negative Feelings Away

The simple act of smiling can drastically change the way you feel at any given time. Smiling can prompt your body to alter the neurochemistry of the brain, resulting in a sunnier disposition. Numerous studies have shown smiling reduces stress, regardless if the smile is genuinely caused by positive emotions. So if you are feeling down, turn that frown upside down and put a smile on your face!

2. Be Grateful For What You Have

Often, it can become easy to get caught up in what we do not have, be it lamenting a lack of a fulfilling career, a luxurious lifestyle, or a successful relationship. However, instead of spending energy on what you do not have, instead celebrate what you do have. We are all blessed with so many gifts to be grateful for, so try to create a list of all the things you are grateful for each and every day. It can be something as major as good health to something as minor as somebody holding a door open for you. Be mindful of how amazing life truly is.

3. Try to Learn Something New Every day

Make each day part of a perpetual quest for knowledge. Learning is an essential component of happiness, satisfying our minds need for stimulation and to be challenged. It also can help put our lives in perspective as we gain knowledge about all of the trauma occurring around the world. Go online and find an interesting article, how-to video, documentary or something else that will challenge you and try to spend at least 15 mins a day gaining knowledge. You will find yourself quickly becoming a well-informed, well-rounded and happier individual.

4. Stay Active

When people think of physical health, they often think solely of exercise and a healthy eating plan. However, there is another Key component to getting in amazing shape, and that is daily activity. As more and more jobs have become stationary desk jobs, it is recommended to make an effort to walk 7,000 steps each and every day. Try parking in the back of the parking lot, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or walking to the local coffee shop instead of driving. These little steps can help you get in great shape, but also can result in an improved mood and quality of life.

5. Get the Rest Your Body Needs

It is Key to give your body the time it needs to recharge the batteries each and every night, and getting a full night of sleep is a big part of living a happy and healthy life. Studies have found that getting adequate sleep can help you live longer, improve our memory, and increase awareness and creativity. Experts recommend at least 7hrs of sleep each night, and any less than that can low energy levels.

6. Organize Your House and Mind

A cluttered home can lead to a cluttered mind. Take a few mins out of your day to straighten up your surroundings. That does not mean deep cleaning every nook and cranny of your house. Simply make an effort to pick clothing up off the floor, make your bed, clean your dishes, and live a tidy life. Creating these habits can have a broad effect on your outlook on life, helping you to have a clear mind and become more focused on important tasks at hand.

Improve Your Quality of Life By Treating Mental Health Disorders

If you struggle with a mental health disorder that impacts your quality of life, 1 of the best things you can do is seek treatment. Treating a mental health disorder with mental health professionals can lead to a healthier and happier outlook on life.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!